Rafael Nadal got his French Open campaign off to a comfortable start on the second day of competition at Roland Garros with a straight sets win over Benoit Paire.

Encouraged by the absence of Roger Federer and Andy Murray's questionable form, Nadal is hoping to win his 10th French Open title and cruised into the second round with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 win over the Frenchman.

The Spaniard raced through the first set but stumbled somewhat in the second, with Paire missing two opportunities to take a 5-3 lead that would have left him on the brink of levelling the contest.

He was made to pay for those mistakes when Nadal clawed his way back before normal service resumed in the third.

He will take on Netherlands' Robin Haase in his next match but after being broken twice by Paire on Monday, he insists there is one key area he needs to improve on.

"For me, it's important to serve a little bit better than what I did today," Nadal told reporters at a post-match press conference.

"I don't know the percentage, but I feel that some moments I was not serving that well. The rest of the things I am happy with. I was hitting hard with my forehand.

"During the second set, I was careful to hit at his forehand, but then my forehand crosscourt is my best shot, and I realised that I could use this type of shot, as well.

"What I've got to do is focus on my game, focus on my shots. I know how to do this really well. The match I played was good. I'm happy, and for a first round, I'm very happy."

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic got his campaign off to a winning start with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Marcel Granollers of Spain.

With Andre Agassi in his corner for the first time, the former world no. 1 sealed his win in two hours and 27 minutes as he attempts to play himself back into something resembling his best form after a turbulent start to 2017.

Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic also booked their places in the second round, securing straight forward straight set wins over Steve Darcis and Ernests Gulbis respectively.