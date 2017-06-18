The "billion dollar fight" between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has suffered a fresh setback as the proposed T-Mobile Arena venue may not be available for 26 August.

The two combat stars officially announced last Wednesday (14 June) that their big money boxing fight will finally take place.

While the venue was not confirmed, UFC president Dana White revealed that it would take place at the T-Mobile Arena in the fight capital of the world in Las Vegas.

However, the venue is now in doubt as the 20,000 capacity arena has been booked by rap star and actor Ice Cube for his BIG3 basketball league game on the same date as the fight.

According to TMZ, the rapper has no intention of rescheduling either as BIG3 are continuing to advertise and sell tickets.

Despite this, both camps remain confident that a compromise can be reached and that a venue will eventually be decided on, with the MGM Grand being the ideal alternative, where Mayweather has notably fought plenty of times.

The big money fight, handled by Showtime Sports, is expected to be the most lucrative in combat sports history, with both fighters expected to earn in excess of $100m (£78m).

And with ticket prices and pay-per-view costs expected to be significantly higher, the bout could also top Mayweather vs Pacquiao, and make $1bn (£0.78bn) in revenue.

"As with every Mayweather and McGregor fight part of the appeal is the spectacle and outsize personalities who are participating in it," Showtime Sports' Stephen Espinoza said, as quoted on The Independent.