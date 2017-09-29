White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday (28 September) defended US President Donald Trump's stance on the ongoing NFL spat as "pretty black and white" and is getting furiously trolled for it. Trump has continued to voice his criticism over NFL players taking the knee during the national anthem at their respective games as a show of solidarity to protest against racial inequality in the country.

Over the past week, Trump has argued the NFL should ban or fire players who take the knee during the anthem and accused them of disrespecting the US flag and military by choosing not to stand. The president's comments drew fierce criticism over freedom of speech and the right to protest in the country.

When asked by American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan for clarification during Thursday's White House briefing, Sanders interrupted saying: "I don't think there's much to clarify. It's pretty black and white there."

Ryan said the controversy is a "racial issue for some people" with many players saying they are thankful for the military's service that allows them the right to protest.

"This isn't an us-versus-them, this would be something that brings our country together," Sanders said. "These are symbols of what our country stands for so that's the opposite of what that is. This should be a very unifying moment, when the national anthem plays, all Americans should be proud to stand up, salute that flag, salute that anthem, and be part of that process."

Twitter, however, immediately pounced on Sanders' remarks about Trump's stance on the controversy and "pretty black and white" to point out the irony in that statement.

"No pun apparently intended, Sarah Sanders says the NFL protest issue is 'pretty black and white,'" journalist Daniel Dale tweeted. Another person joked: "She has no idea what she just said."

"You can't make this stuff up," a Twitter user wrote.

"The first time she's told the truth and it was unintentional," another chimed.