Blue chip shares struggled for direction despite positive trading from the heavyweight mining sector.

The FTSE 100 Index slipped 6 points to 7182.4 in afternoon trading, even after gold miner Randgold Resources hiked its 2016 dividend by 52% after posting a rise in pre-tax profits on the back of higher gold prices.

The Africa-focused FTSE 100 miner said gold production hit a record high of 1.25m ounces last year up from 1.21m ounces the year before. It reported a 54% rise in pre-tax profit to $402.6m (£322.9m). This helped to make its shares the top flight's best performer, up 5%, or 350p to 7210p.

However, Ryanair saw its stock fall after the Dublin-based airline said fares slumped by 17% amid strong competition among European rivals.

Europe's largest low-cost carrier said profit slipped 8% to €95m in the third quarter of its year as average fares tumbled to €33 a passenger.

The group, which has a secondary listing in London, fell more than 2%, or 33 cents to €14.44.

IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: "Ryanair shares may have suffered this morning, yet the consumer is celebrating as the airline said it expects to see fares fall over the next 13 months."

