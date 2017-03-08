Chancellor Philip Hammond put in a confident Commons performance, but the markets were little moved by his Spring Budget.

Britain's top finance minister said he would keep a tight rein on spending, while announcing major changes to national insurance contributions and funds for social care.

But the FTSE 100 Index edged up 2.5 points to 7341.5 in afternoon trading, while the pound slumped to a seven-week low against the dollar, down 0.3% to $1.2163, with traders concerned that no new light was shed on the UK's Brexit plans.

Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell said: "The most surprisingly aspect of Hammond's Spring Budget was not any one policy, but rather what was omitted from his address to the Commons – Brexit."

"The biggest challenge to the UK economy for the next half a decade (at the very least) barely got a mention this Wednesday, Hammond choosing not to expand upon his previously announced aim for a £60bn rainy day fund by 2020."

On the main market insurer Admiral was a strong performer despite seeing its profits plunge, by 24% to £278.4m, as new government changes to compensation payments for car accident victims took effect.

Analysts saw the fall as a one-off item that affected the whole of the sector, and were cheered by the underlying 3% growth in profit the group reported. Shares lifted more than 2%, or 42p to 1842p.

