Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has reiterated his club's stance over the future of Ryan Sessegnon, insisting that the Cottagers have "no plans" to part with their prized teenager amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Sessegnon has developed into a talismanic figure for his boyhood club and has started every league match so far this season, scoring seven times and providing four assists despite playing primarily as a left-back.

The England youth international, who scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United in November and plundered a brace against Ipswich Town as the Cottagers netted four times in seven minutes to close the gap between them and the play-off positions to just four points, has been crucial to Fulham's recent upturn in form, but his performances have also caught the eye of United and Tottenham, who are apparently keen on his brother Steven.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly looking to conclude a £30m deal for the Sessegnon brothers, while United are open to signing Ryan in January and loaning him back to the Whites for the rest of the season.

Fulham successfully fended off interest in Sessegnon from the likes of Tottenham and United in the summer and managed to tie the full-back down to a three-year contract, with no release clause included.

They are no doubt braced for further interest this month, but Jokanovic nor the Fulham board have any interest in selling Sessegnon, with the Serbian keen to have him at his disposal for next season, as well as the rest of the current campaign.

"In all the press conferences I must speak about Ryan Sessegnon," Jokanovic was quoted as saying by GetWestLondon.

"Yes, Sessegnon is probably the most talented player in this country and this age. His natural physical preparation is amazing and he doesn't have problems for arriving in the box from a far position and at the end, we have opportunity to observe the beginning of one brilliant football career because, for myself, it will be very strange if this player doesn't play in the English national team.

"I don't know of this interesting thing about this player, I can help so much but this kid and the people around him are clever enough, after 50 odd games, he's in a very good situation and we are going to see what the people around him and Fulham will decide.

"Between us, I don't have any information that we want to sell him and for another side I don't want to sell him, I have no intention.

"What I try explain, it's not in my decision, Fulham don't want to sell him, he doesn't say any words and at the end I;m thinking of him in the future for the season what is ahead of us, and for next season too."