Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, 19 February, in a London derby as Mauricio Pochettino's men look to progress into the next round.

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 2pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BBC One.

Overview

Fulham are blessed with a fully fit squad for Sunday's FA Cup tie, with only absentee Tomas Kalas scheduled to be available after recovering from a hip problem. Former Tottenham youngster Ryan Fredericks will, however, be absent as he is serving a three-match ban. They have been absolutely rock solid at home, losing only one game since the turn if the year and have won four back to back games since the loss to Brighton in all competitions.

They will believe that they are due some luck in the FA Cup, having not progressed beyond the fifth round since 2010, when they were knocked out in a quarter-final replay by Spurs. The last time the two met in the Cup was in 2011 when Fulham launched an attack on their London rivals, winning the tie 4-0.

Spurs have a woeful record against London opposition in recent years, having been knocked out every time they have come across opposition from the city. Losses to Fulham (2011), Chelsea (2012), Arsenal (2014) and Crystal Palace (2016) make for sorry reading for a club which is aiming to finish in the top four and Pochettino is likely to put in a strong squad to take the tie by the scruff of its neck.

Tottenham fielded a weakened squad against Wycombe Wanderers in the last round and made hard work of the game, winning owing to a late strike by Heung Min Son. Jan Vertonghen could make a much anticipated return after missing six games with ankle ligament damage. Harry Kane was removed with a knee injury in Thursday's defeat at Gent and is unlikely to be in the squad.

What Managers Say

Slavisa Jokanovic: "It's a great opportunity personally for myself. I don't see this game in front of us like one normal game. It is an extra present for us. If we can win it can be prestigious for the club, for the players, and why not for myself? In this life you can spend the money and you can earn the money, but if you spend the prestige it is a very complicated life in front of you. I am going to fight for some kind of prestige in this game." (via Sky Sports)

Mauricio Pochettino: "Fulham are a good team from the Championship. When you play in the FA Cup the gap doesn't exist in between the level that you are playing.The FA Cup is special and we need to show we can stop that negative way and recover the feeling we had before Liverpool. There really is no easy game, no matter who you play and we learned that in the last round against Wycombe. Whenever you go through a testing situation you have to learn from it and change it. We have to make sure we're at our best, and we will be. (via Evening Standard)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Fulham Win: 10/11

10/11 Draw: 3

3 Tottenham Win: 3

Team News

Fulham

Possible XI: Button, Odoi, Madl, Ream, Malone, McDonald, Johansen, Aluko, Cairney, Ayite, Martin

Tottenham

Possible XI: Vorm; Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Davies; Dier, Winks; Sissoko, Son, N'Koudou; Janssen