Kick-off is coming up very shortly - here's another look at the starting line-ups.
As has been the case in all of Tottenham's domestic cup matches this season, Michel Vorm deputises for Hugo Lloris in goal this afternoon.
This man is back in the starting XI today. Harry Kane completed the full 90 minutes on Thursday [16 February] but suffered a knock late on at the Ghelamco Arena against Gent. Having been assessed by the Spurs medical staff, the 16-goal striker has been given the all clear to start.
Good thing, too. He is the only Spurs player to have got himself on the score sheet in their last four games.
There are four changes to the Fulham side that beat Nottingham Forest last time out. Tomas Kalas returns as expected with Neeskens Kebano also slotting in. Former Tottenham midfielder Scott Parker is on the bench alongside 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon, reportedly a Tottenham transfer target.
Mauricio Pochettino has made five changes to the side that lost to Gent on Thursday but it is still a relatively strong starting XI he has fielded. Kieran Trippier is in for Kyle Walker at right-back while Harry Winks partners Victor Wanyama in midfield.
The likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kevin Wimmer and Josh Onomah remain on the bench alongside Vincent Janssen. Mousa Dembele also starts from the bench today.
The familiar partnership of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld is also back, with Michel Vorm also resuming goalkeeping duties.
Tottenham team to face Fulham: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane
Subs: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Dembele, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen
BREAKING: Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane have both passed late fitness tests and start this afternoon.
We'll have confirmed line-ups for you within the next few minutes.
While Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have slight chances of being involved today, someone we won't be seeing is Danny Rose. The left-back has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the goalless draw at Sunderland at the end of January and while Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with his progress, no return date has been pencilled in.
Likewise with Erik Lamela; he continues his recovery from a hip injury that has ruled him out since last October.
Danny Rose is on plan, he's very positive, a good reaction after his injury, Erik Lamela is building step by step, positive too. We're happy with the way [the injured players] are training.
Today's FA Cup match would seemingly be the perfect opportunity for Mauricio Pochettino to utilise some of the fringe members of his squad. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Harry Winks, Josh Onomah and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou were among those called into the first-team that afternoon, but the narrow 4-3 win didn't impress the manager on that January afternoon.
In his post-match comments, Pochettino sent a warning message to his underperforming players. Will they get another chance today?
Full credit to Wycombe and how they played the first half as they were better than us.
"You know we are a team which is involved in different competitions, and if you are in the Tottenham squad for this type of game you can play. If you cannot play in this type of game then we will have a problem.
Team news: Fulham
While Slavisa Jokanovic has a fully fit squad to choose from, he is without the suspended Ryan Fredericks, who is still serving a three-match ban. Fredericks came through Tottenham's youth academy, cutting ties with the club in 2015.
Team news: Fulham
Tomas Kalas, on loan from Chelsea, is in line to return from a hip injury this afternoon. Kalas has made 22 appearances since joining Fulham in July 2016, but missed back-to-back league victories over Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest due to a hip problem.
Mauricio Pochettino on Harry Kane's chances of playing today.
Team news: Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino plans to make a late decision on the availability of Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane for this afternoon's clash in west London.
Vertonghen has not played since suffering ankle ligament damage during a routine Premier League win over West Brom in January. Kane picked up a minor knee problem towards the latter stages of last night's disappointing Europa League last-32 first-leg defeat to Gent.
After surging back into Premier League title contention, it's all gone a bit awry for Tottenham in recent weeks. Since that thrilling 4-3 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of this competition, Mauricio Pochettino's side have managed just one win in four, scoring just one goal in that period – a penalty from Harry Kane against Middlesbrough. Back-to-back defeats against Liverpool in the Premier League and Gent in the Europa League on Thursday have left the Spurs boss with plenty to think about.
With a play-off spot in their sights, Fulham are hoping to keep a cup run going too. The Whites are on a run of form successive home wins in all competitions and have tasted defeat just once in their last 11 games at Craven Cottage.
We'll have all your team news coming up shortly.