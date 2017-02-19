Live Jan Vertonghen and Harry Kane both start this afternoon after passing fitness tests.

Mauricio Pochettino makes five changes to the side that lost to Gent on Thursday.

Mousa Dembele named on the Tottenham bench.

Fulham defender Tomas Kalas available once again having recovered from a hip injury.

Kick-off: 2pm

Now 13:54 Kick-off is coming up very shortly - here's another look at the starting line-ups. Fulham: Bettinelli, Odoi, Kalas, Ream, Malone, McDonald, Johansen, Kebano, Cairney, Ayite, Aluko Subs: Parker, Cyriac, Madl, Piazon, Martin, Button, Sessegnon Tottenham: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Wanyama, Son, Alli, Eriksen, Kane Subs: Janssen, Sissoko, Dembele, Onomah, Wimmer, Pau Lopez, Carter-Vickers

34 min 13:20 This man is back in the starting XI today. Harry Kane completed the full 90 minutes on Thursday [16 February] but suffered a knock late on at the Ghelamco Arena against Gent. Having been assessed by the Spurs medical staff, the 16-goal striker has been given the all clear to start. Good thing, too. He is the only Spurs player to have got himself on the score sheet in their last four games.

There are four changes to the Fulham side that beat Nottingham Forest last time out. Tomas Kalas returns as expected with Neeskens Kebano also slotting in. Former Tottenham midfielder Scott Parker is on the bench alongside 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon, reportedly a Tottenham transfer target.

Mauricio Pochettino has made five changes to the side that lost to Gent on Thursday but it is still a relatively strong starting XI he has fielded. Kieran Trippier is in for Kyle Walker at right-back while Harry Winks partners Victor Wanyama in midfield. The likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kevin Wimmer and Josh Onomah remain on the bench alongside Vincent Janssen. Mousa Dembele also starts from the bench today. The familiar partnership of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld is also back, with Michel Vorm also resuming goalkeeping duties.

1 hr 12:54 While Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have slight chances of being involved today, someone we won't be seeing is Danny Rose. The left-back has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the goalless draw at Sunderland at the end of January and while Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with his progress, no return date has been pencilled in. Likewise with Erik Lamela; he continues his recovery from a hip injury that has ruled him out since last October. Danny Rose is on plan, he's very positive, a good reaction after his injury, Erik Lamela is building step by step, positive too. We're happy with the way [the injured players] are training.

1 hr 12:48 Today's FA Cup match would seemingly be the perfect opportunity for Mauricio Pochettino to utilise some of the fringe members of his squad. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Harry Winks, Josh Onomah and Georges-Kévin Nkoudou were among those called into the first-team that afternoon, but the narrow 4-3 win didn't impress the manager on that January afternoon. In his post-match comments, Pochettino sent a warning message to his underperforming players. Will they get another chance today? Full credit to Wycombe and how they played the first half as they were better than us. "You know we are a team which is involved in different competitions, and if you are in the Tottenham squad for this type of game you can play. If you cannot play in this type of game then we will have a problem.

1 hr 12:43 Team news: Fulham While Slavisa Jokanovic has a fully fit squad to choose from, he is without the suspended Ryan Fredericks, who is still serving a three-match ban. Fredericks came through Tottenham's youth academy, cutting ties with the club in 2015.

1 hr 12:37 Team news: Fulham Tomas Kalas, on loan from Chelsea, is in line to return from a hip injury this afternoon. Kalas has made 22 appearances since joining Fulham in July 2016, but missed back-to-back league victories over Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest due to a hip problem.

1 hr 12:35 Mauricio Pochettino on Harry Kane's chances of playing today. "I think we need to assess some players. Harry Kane got a knock on his knee, different players too. We need to refresh the team and we'll do that. It's not the name of the players, it's the club. We'll see, but we'll put out a team with aims to win and be ready again to compete."