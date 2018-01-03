The full lineup of this year's Coachella - one of the world's biggest music and arts festivals - has been announced, confirming that Eminem and The Weeknd will headline the prestigious event alongside Beyonce, who was announced headliner last summer.

The Weeknd will headline each Friday of the event - which runs across two concurrent weekends - with Beyonce headlining the Saturdays and Eminem rounding the festival off on each Sunday.

Weekend one runs 13 - 15 April, with the second taking place 20 - 22 April.

Joining Canadian RnB artist The Weeknd on Friday are the likes of Jamiroquai, St Vincent, The War on Drugs, Vince Staples, Soulwax, SZA and Kygo.

Haim, Tyler the Creator, Alt-J, Fleet Foxes, Chic featuring Nile Rodgers, David Byrne, Post Malone and Jungle join pop icon Beyonce, while Sunday's lineup includes Migos, Miguel, Kamasi Washington and Jessie Ware playing before Eminem.

For the Detroit rapper, the appearance follows the release of his ninth studio album Revival - released in December. The album was a chart-topper around the world, scoring number ones in the US and UK.

Neither Beyonce nor The Weeknd have announced plans for new albums, but they could happen this year given their high-profile headline slots. Both released their last studio albums in 2016.

Beyonce would seem less likely to have new material in the pipeline, given the birth of twins last year and the fact she's Beyonce and can release music whenever she wants.

The remaining Coachella tickets will go on sale Friday (5 January) on the official site. The sale begins at noon PDT (8pm UK time).

Last year's edition of the festival, which takes place in California, saw The XX, Father John Misty, Bon Iver, Future, Lorde and New Order perform with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead and Lady Gaga.

Beyonce was set to headline last year's festival but was forced to pull out under doctor's orders due to her pregnancy. At the time the festival took place she would have been roughly seven months pregnant with the aforementioned twins. Even for Beyonce that seems like a big ask.

Lady Gaga stepped in to replace her.

The full lineup for Coachella 2018 can be seen in the poster below.