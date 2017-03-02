The Government suffered a huge defeat as it prepares to trigger Article 50 after the House of Lords voted to back an amendment to guarantee EU citizens the right to stay in the UK post-Brexit.
The peers defied Prime Minister Theresa May after voting 358 to 256 in favour of the amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill to protect EU citizens' rights after the amendment was previously rejected by MPs.
The Government has already said it is "disappointed" by the defeat and is seeking to reverse it when the bill returns to the House of Commons.
A spokesperson for the Brexit Department said: "The bill has a straightforward purpose – to enact the referendum result and allow the Government to get on with the negotiations.
"Our position on EU nationals has repeatedly been made clear. We want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain, and the rights of British nationals living in other member states, as early as we can."
The prime minister said the vote will not derail her long-standing plans to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.
Full list of Lords who voted for rights of EU Citizens
