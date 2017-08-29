Perrie Edwards has landed herself in hot water without any fault of hers. The Power singer has been targeted by furious Arsenal fans over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's possible move to Chelsea FC.

The Little Mix singer, who has been dating the footballer since January, has been trolled on social media while talks about her boyfriend's transfer to Chelsea continue to make headlines. However, the two elite London clubs are yet to reveal if the Gunners winger is really moving from Emirates to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal fans lashed out at the songstress after she shared photos of her enjoying some quality time with her friends on social media.

In one the photos, she and few of her friends are seen posing near the edge of a cliff and waving their hands in the air with their backs towards the camera.

"Put yo put yo hands up ," she wrote alongside the photo she shared with her 6.7 fans on Instagram.

Another image shows the group of friends seated near the cliff and looking out at the open sea before them.

"Views ," she wrote in the caption.

Edwards has been hit with a barrage of hate comments, with angry Arsenal fans blaming her for Oxlade-Chamberlain's potential move to a rival football club.

"Your boyfriend is a scumbag," one user commented.

Another added, "Alex is f*****g snake. Chelsea? You traitor! Broke our hearts."

"Boyfriend is a c***," a third said.

Nonetheless, fans of Edwards rushed in to defend her.

"Why drag her into something Alex is thinking of doing? This isn't Perrie's fault, she's being a supportive girlfriend. Leave her alone," one user said.

Another added, "You Arsenal fans need to find a life. If you guys were true fans you wouldn't be this disrespectful!"

"When are people gonna give Perrie a break? Do you seriously think she has any control over what Alex does?" one user asked.