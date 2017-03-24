Future has opened up about his highly publicised split from ex-fiancee Ciara and revealed how he found peace after their tumultuous breakup. The two parted ways in 2014, which led to a custody battle over their two-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

In an interview with Billboard, the 33-year-old said, "I feel like everything happened for a reason. I'm happy with life now. I'm happy with life, period, even with the end of a relationship..."

The rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn added, "I'm just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain't giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain't got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on something that's real, it wasn't real to you."

Future has referenced Ciara and the breakup in several songs of his album HNDRXX.

In the album's opening track titled My Collection My Collection, he says, "If we never speak again I'm just glad I got to tell you the truth..." The lyrics continue, "She told me she was an angel/She f****d two rappers and three singers."

However, his tone changes as the album continues and the lyrics of the track titled Sorry read: "Ain't really mean to hurt you/ Sorry it has to be this way/ Ain't mean to desert you/ Sorry that it looks that way."

When asked about the lyrics, he told Billboard, "I'm opening you up to where I'm at. It's about being vulnerable and not so cautious about what you say as far as your love life—if you was hurt or happy or in love." The rapper revealed that emotions is the biggest ingredient to making successful music: "Use everything around you to create: good, bad, ­negative, whatever it is. Never be afraid to be exactly who you are."

The I Bet singer is happily married to NFL player Russel Wilson and the couple are expecting their first child together.