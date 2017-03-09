Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna separated a while ago, but the future of their show is still uncertain as the couple is reportedly preparing to fight for daughter Dream's custody.

The battle is set to get "ugly" as reports suggest his mother Kris Jenner is actively involved in supporting her only son.

"I expect things to get ugly. Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations," a source told People. An insider from the production claims that the on again and off again couple's show is "up in the air" due to their split.

While the entrepreneur remains involved in her weight loss mission, Rob can't stop sharing images of his daughter's adorable smile with his eight million followers.

From his constant Instagram updates, it is apparent that the Arthur George socks designer is spending time with his family post the split.

Though the Kardashians were happy with Rob and Chyna's relationship, they reportedly doubted her intentions and hence are lending their support to Rob to start his life as a single father.

"They've all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy. But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions."

Amid all the drama, Kris Jenner has been a great support system to her son and is trying to build a bridge between her family and Rob. A source revealed to E Online: "The main reason why the Kardashian family is so involved with Dream is Kris, who has worked hard to focus Rob on being present for his daughter. Kris has been super focused on being the rock, and she's building a bridge between Chyna and the rest of family."

E!, meanwhile, claims that that the filming on the Kardashian family is going on with special focus on Rob's relationship with Chyna, hinting at the possibility of the second season of the couple's reality docu-series. "We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna," the network's spokesperson said.

The 29-year-old Kardashian son is reportedly focussing on his health for his daughter. "Rob is finally trying to exercise but none of his sisters talk to him about his weight anymore and are leaving him alone to figure out his health.