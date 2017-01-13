Gabon will take on Guinea Bissau in the first match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Stade d'Angondjé, Libreville on 14 January, Saturday. The host nation and the tournament debutante have pitted in Group A.

The Panthers crashed out of the group stages of the previous edition and coach José Antonio Camacho will be hoping his side can progress to the last eight of this year's Afcon. They will be hoping their home support can act as the 12th man to help them seal a berth in the business end of the tournament.

All eyes will be on Borussia Dortmund's goal-scoring machine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he will lead Gabon at the 31st edition of Afcon. He has impressed for the Bundesliga club and the forward will be looking for assistance from his teammates to fire his national side to the quarter-final.

Guinea-Bissau are not the favourites to win the 2017 Afcon as the Djurtus have enjoyed great success in recent times. They have climbed to 68th position in Fifa's ranking, which is the highest ever they have achieved so far. Baciro Cande will be managing the West African nation when they take part in the tournament in Gabon.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. Eurosport UK will live telecast the 2017 Afcon in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Gabon to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Gabon to win: 2/5

Draw: 10/3

Guinea-Bissau to win: 7

Team News

Gabon

Possible XI: Ovono; Biyogho Poko, Appidangoye, Ecuele Manga, Obiang; Tandjigora, Ndong; Lemina, Madinda, Evouna; Aubameyang.

Guinea-Bissau

Possible XI: Mendes; Agostinho, Emmanuel, Juary, Rudinilson; Soares, Bocundji, Idrissa, Piqueti, Zezinho; Federic.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: