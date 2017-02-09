Manchester City new star Gabriel Jesus snubbed advances from Real Madrid and Barcelona in order to complete a switch to the Etihad, according to midfielder Fernandinho. The Citizens had agreed a deal with the Brazilian club Palmeiras last summer and he completed his move to the Premier League in January.

According to the BBC, City secured Jesus' signature for £27m ($33.7m) plus add-ons. Their local rivals Manchester United were also in for his services, but a phone call from Pep Guardiola was sufficient for him to reject other offers in order to join the Catalan manager in Manchester.

Jesus has three goals and an assist in three Premier League appearances for City. The Brazilian international scored a brace in his side's 2-1 win over Swansea City in the last fixture that helped Guardiola's men seal three points over the Welsh club.

Fernandinho revealed how he convinced the 19-year-old to reject offers from top clubs from Europe in order to join him at City.

"I just asked him to choose City - to come here. I talked to him and was honest with him," Fernandinho said, as quoted by The Sun.

"A lot of big teams wanted to sign him, especially Barcelona and Real Madrid. I just told him 'look, you can take the team sheets of Barcelona and Madrid and see what player of 19 years old plays there in the starting 11.'

"But you have Pep here at City and he loves to have young players in the team - to give this opportunity for young players. I said to him 'you will have the opportunity to play here. Maybe not in the starting 11 all the time, but to come on regularly'. He made his choice. I just talked to him as a friend."