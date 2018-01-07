Actress Gal Gadot recently mesmerised onlookers by wearing a glamorous long black dress for W Magazine's star-studded party. Now, the Wonder Woman star has wowed her fans with a "stunning" photo on social media.

In the snap, the 32-year-old actress is seen striking a sultry pose for the camera in a tiny white dress that barely covered her assets. Her outfit is adorned with numerous flowers which are strategically placed around her chest region and also run up to her neck.

She covers her modesty by holding on to the upper part of the dress held together by a red scarf wrapped around her waist. She teams up the dress with matching high heels covered with toilet paper.

The snap was clicked for W Magazine as she has captioned the photo "@wmag" on Instagram. The image has already garnered more than 1,341,000 likes on the social media platform.

Although Gadot's dress looked rather strange, many of her fans could not stop themselves from gushing over the photo, with some calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"Waoo Amazon Queen ," a fan commented, while wondered added, "how do u look so good in paper and flowers?"

Another admirer said, "Very beautiful Gal ", while someone else just said, "OMG."

However, some of her fans were not pleased, with a fan saying, "I'm looking at this at 2 in the morning and I honestly question what is going on. Why are they laying on some cauliflower? Why does she have toilet paper glued to her heels? Why are there some randomly chosen colored paper under each cauliflower? Just what!?"

Another fan joked, "That awkward moment when you leave the bathroom and there's toilet paper stuck to your but you still ☄️ ."

Meanwhile, Gadot has responded to James Cameron's controversial Wonder Woman comment from last year, claiming she did not respond at the time because his comments were made to garner attention and publicity for himself.

"I didn't want to give him the stage," she told Entertainment Weekly, adding that she's "a big fan of his work."

At the time, Cameron had told the Guardian, "All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."