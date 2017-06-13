Purported schematics of Samsung's next Galaxy Note have surfaced giving some details about the hardware arrangement of the device.

The schematics shared by Slashleaks show the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the back with the fingerprint scanner placed right below it. There are dual speakers visible on top and bottom, and an S Pen slot.

Right next to the speaker is the USB Type-C port and a standard 3.5mm audio jack. The SIM card slot is placed at the top, right above the speaker.

How far these schematics are true, we will get to know only when Samsung unveils the handset officially at the IFA event in August.

IFA executive director Jens Heithecker said in April: "My personal perspective is that IFA would be the better place (to unveil the new Note smartphone)."

About the dual camera, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already said the Note 8 is likely to feature a dual-lens camera, which would be the most important upgrade.

Kuo said the Note 8's dual-camera would be better than the one in the iPhone 7 Plus and is "likely to match that of OLED iPhone".