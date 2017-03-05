Samsung is rolling out February Android security update for Galaxy S5. Users in Europe should see the notification alert about the availability of the update.

Installing the new firmware will increase the build version of your S5 to G900FXXS1CQB5. Also, you should see stability improvement and bug fixes, apart from the monthly security patches, according to Galaxy Club.

The security update, which has been recently released to Galaxy Note 4, includes all the patches from Google and Samsung. Last month, Google rolled out the update for its Nexus and Pixel devices to fix security flaws.

The security bulletin for February suggests Google has fixed one of the most serious issues levelled as a critical security vulnerability that could enable code execution remotely on an affected device through several methods such as email, browsing and MMS when processing media files.

Samsung, on the other hand, has fixed seven vulnerabilities in the February update to improve the security of its Galaxy devices.

If you also own an S5, you can manually grab the update. For this, go to Settings, then scroll down to About device, then tap Software updates, Check for update then tap Ok. If an update is available, follow the on-screen prompts, download and install the update.