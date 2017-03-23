Samsung has started rolling the Android 7.0 Nougat update to users of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus starting with Turkey. The rollout will take place in phases with European users likely to to be the first ones to get the update.

The original roadmap was released by a Samsung Turkey official in February for the entire Galaxy S6 Edge Plus series post which the main models got the update in March. The update comes with the firmware G928CXXU3CQC7, the same that was rolled out to the Galaxy Note 5 sometime back.

A user manual for the Galaxy S6 series Nougat update leaked earlier revealed that the range will not be having the same features as those on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge post the update. Although basic Android Nougat goodies like split screen mode, direct reply and data saver mode will be available, advanced camera modes and Samsung's Always on Display will not be available on the older devices.

How to check if your Android phone is ready for Nougat update

S6 Edge Plus users on unlocked models can check whether their region has started receiving the update manually by going to Settings>About Phone>System Updates. If it is not available, you will have to wait until it hits your region. Users of the devices in the US and Canada, tied to carrier plans of Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and Telus will have to wait until their networks release the update.

Till now the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy Note 5 and now the Galaxy S6 Edge models have received the Android Nougat. Still in line to get the update are the Galaxy A series devices, which according to the roadmap, will get the update in May; the Galaxy J series will get it in July. The Galaxy S5 and other older S series phones are not eligible for the Nougat update.