Samsung is due to release the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge soon. Although the exact date of the roll out is not known, a user manual for the Galaxy S6 range with details has been leaked.

SamMobile has released the manual for the Nougat enabled Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Although the two devices will get the Nougat basics, the combined UI with Samsung's TouchWiz and other elements will have some features missing that are on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Some of the main features included on the Galaxy S6/ S6 Edge post the Nougat update according to the manual are stated below:

Basic Android Nougat goodies like split screen mode, direct reply, data saver mode and more

Users will get the Grace UX that was introduced with the Galaxy Note 7 and as seen in the Galaxy S7 range

A new camera interface with certain gesture controls is expected. However, some features like motion panorama, Wide self-portrait with motion, Video Enhancer and modes like performance mode, food, and hyperlapse will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S7 range

A new Pop-up view mode and a redesigned status bar with stackable notifications

The Always On Display will not be a part of the Galaxy S6 range

For detailed changed post the Nougat update on the Galaxy S6 range, check the manual here.

Samsung is yet to confirm precisely when it's going to release Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge. Other devices slated to update to Android 7.0 Nougat include the Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2, Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A8.