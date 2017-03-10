Samsung appears to be rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge in several regions of Europe. Those in Bulgaria, Austria, Hungary, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia and Turkey should see the update notification on their devices.

The confirmation comes from Sammobile. Those of you who cannot wait for the over-the-air notification alerting about the availability of the update can check out in Sammobile's firmware section to commence a manual update.

According to Giga Android, which has shared screenshots of the update for the S6 Edge, the firmware file is more than 1.35GB and increases the build version of the phone to G925FXXU5EQBG . Along with bump in the Android version, 7.0 Nougat, you should notice new user experience, improved usability of the notification and multi window.

Improved menu in the Settings, new Samsung Pass functionality and efficient disk for installing apps and increased speed for system upgrade and app installation are a few of the notable changes you should be able to enjoy with the Nougat operating system running on your S6.

Check out the following steps to install the OTA update on Wi-Fi manually;

Go to the home screen of your S6 and tap App

Then tap Settings

Go to Systems then tap About device

Tap Software update

Tap Update to see if the update is available

If it is available, the device will automatically start downloading the update. A pop-up window will appear saying the latest update has been installed, just tap OK.

Samsung has already detailed Nougat features, which you should see upon updating your S6/S6 Edge to the new Android version. Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge received Android Nougat in January.