The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge camera lens has already been rated as one of the best from 2016 given its wide range of modes from Pro to food mode to hyperlapse. Now with Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out to the Galaxy S7 range, a new camera mode called 'beauty mode' has come to light for its rear camera.

The beauty mode allows portraits to be clicked with a shinier and blemish-free look. While the said feature already existed on the front cam, the pictures clicked by the rear camera could not incorporate the feature.

How to use the mode

If you are a Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge user and have upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat make use of the beauty mode by following these steps below:

Open the camera app and choose the rear cam

On the right side of the screen near the shutter button you will find a skin tone option

Make sure you are not standing too far away as this mode only works for portrait style photos where the face should be clearly visible

There are levels according to which you can adjust the tone. However, more advanced options present on the front cam like slim face and large eyes are still missing. Probably we will see it on the next update

The mode will work for videos as well

And, for those who are on some other version of Android but still want to try this mode you can download the beauty face mode from the camera app. It has the same skin tone option like the Nougat-enabled rear camera on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. However, you have to manually switch to the beauty face mode each time you want to use it.