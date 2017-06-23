The S8 and S8+ are equipped with improved audio features, function and controls to offer the user better audio experience, says Samsung.

As an in-box accessory, you should be getting AKG earphones that have dual drivers of 11 and 8mm. In addition, the earphones have a hybrid canal fit that ensures better noise cancellation.

As for the software part, Samsung bundles several features such as dual audio, separate app sound, adapt sound and more so that you can get as much original sound. Let's take a look at each feature to know more about the audio quality in the S8.

Ultra high quality audio playback

Galaxy S8 comes with Ultra high quality (UHD) audio playback capabilities with 32-bit and DSD support. This, in addition to the support for digital recordings up to 32 bit/384kHz, helps the smartphone reproduce all range of sounds.

To put it simply, the S8 does not compress audio files, allowing users to experience sound closer to original recording. The S8 also packs High acoustic overload point (AOP) mic that minimises distortion in noisy environment and in turn improves the recording quality.

Dual audio

The Dual audio allows users to simultaneously stream audio to two sets of headphones or speaker, and gives them the ability to control volume separately. To access Dual Bluetooth audio, head over to Settings>> Connections>> Bluetooth.

Separate app sound

The Separate app sound feature allows users to broadcast sounds from two different apps using the S8 and another device. For instance, one can listen to GPS navigation via S8 speaker while simultaneously streaming music to the car's Bluetooth audio system. The Separate App Sound can be found under Settings>> Sounds & vibration.

Adapt Sound 6.0

This feature has been improved with Present and Advanced modes for enhanced audio personalisation. Users can select preset profile according to their age or opt to use Advanced mode.

The S8 will automatically adjust the audio output for calls, music and video. For Adapt sound go to Settings>> Sound and vibration >> Sound quality and effects.

SoundAlive 4.1

The SoundAlive tool gives control over sound quality and effects. The tool features Equaliser with six pre-set options to tweak the audio; a UHQ Upscaler for sound resolution; and Surround, Tube Amp Pro and Concert Hall effects. Sound quality and effects can be found under Settings>> Sound and vibration.

Interview mode

You can activate Interview mode to capture an interview using the S8's voice recorder app. This mode amplifies sound from the top and bottom of the device and reduces sound from the sides.

UHQ upscaler

Consider activating the UHQ upscale via Entertainment setting menu to enhance the sound resolution of videos. For UHQ upscale, go to Settings>> Device maintenance>> Performance mode>> Entertainment mode.