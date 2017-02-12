The large screen variant of the upcoming Galaxy S8 handset will reportedly be called Galaxy S8+.

The disclosure has been made by Twitter leakstar Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, who has posted a leaked logo on Twitter. The logo shows the Galaxy S8's spinoff will not be called Galaxy S8 Edge, like the S7 Edge; instead, it would be called S8+.

It also suggests that the S8 and S8+ would have curved screens, as seen in photo leaks earlier. Samsung already had a Galaxy model with the "+" moniker, the 5.7in Galaxy S6 Edge+, which was launched alongside the Note 5 in 2015. The S6 Edge+ was basically for those who wanted large screen smartphones with a curved screen.

But, according to analysts, the biggest question is whether Samsung is planning to do away with the Edge branding. It looks like the company might do this at least for the Galaxy S8 series. The company might bring the Edge brand for the next flagship, possibly with the Note 8, which might come with a flat screen and curved screen model with the Edge name.

Evleaks reiterated what has already been rumoured about the launch and release dates. Samsung is expected to launch the handset on 29 March and release it in the market on 21 April, noted evleaks.

Apart from the name, other hardware features of the S8+, which have been rumoured so far, are 128GB storage, Snapdragon 835 processor, front-facing camera with autofocus and iris scanner.