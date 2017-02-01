Samsung will reportedly bring an incremental upgrade in terms of battery used in the Galaxy S8 flagship.

While most of the hardware features of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S series premium model have emerged on several occasions, a new disclosure made by South Korean website ItCle via Sammobile suggests Samsung has provided battery suppliers with an updated production roadmap.

The roadmap reveals that the Galaxy S8 is expected to pack a 3,250mAh battery, whereas its variant dubbed Galaxy S8 Plus might come with a battery of 3,750mAh. In comparison, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge pack 3,000mAh and 3,600mAh batteries respectively.

The company is also planning to launch Samsung Level In ANC wireless headphones with Active Noise Cancelling feature alongside the Galaxy S8. The upcoming wireless headphones would cost €130 (£111) and become available in four colour variants such as red, green, black and silver.

Last year, the company launched a wired version of in-ear Level In ANC headphones, which can reduce noise by up to 20db offering a better listening experience. The headphones also incorporate a new feature called talk-in-mode enabling users to hear outside sound.

To know more about the Galaxy S8, we will have to wait until Samsung unveils the phone officially. As per rumours, the device is slated for launch on 29 March.