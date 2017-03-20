Ahead of the launch of Samsung's flagship phone for 2017, the Galaxy S8, a video showing the device being benchmarked on AnTuTu has surfaced online. The final results show a lead of over 23,000 points over Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, the current king of smartphones as per the indexing.

AnTuTu, which earlier compared only Android devices with each other, introduced cross-platform rating of devices (Android and iOS) last year. The current rankings show the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as leaders with 173,575 and 181,807 points respectively. The top rated Android phone on the same index is OnePlus 3T with 162,423 points.

The video now shows how the S8 after being put through the AnTuTu tests scores a whopping 205,284 points beating the iPhone 7 series as well as the OnePlus 3T to claim the top spot. When compared to the best Android phone on the index, the OnePlus 3T, the S8 is a good 40,000 points ahead.

There is, however, no mention of which chip was tested on board the S8. The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the region of sale. Usually, Snapdragon variants are sold in the US and China while the Exynos version is available in its home country, South Korea.

The reported results are for the Galaxy S8, which means there is a possibility that the Galaxy S8 Plus may score even higher if tested, given it is the premium model of the series. Samsung is slated to release both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at a grand event in New York on 29 March.