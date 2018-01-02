Just a year after Samsung was left red-faced over the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, owners of the new Galaxy Note 8 are reporting batteries that will not charge again after going completely flat.

According to Samsung's community forums page, phones that run down to 0% battery are unlikely to reboot, even once plugged in. "My wife's Note 8 turned off today and won't turn back on," one person wrote. "Tried the soft reset and safe mode button pushes and it won't turn on. When it's plugged in, the red light doesn't turn on."

The problem does not seem limited to the Note range, either. Some users are complaining their Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models will not charge again after going flat. "This morning my wife told me her phone wouldn't charge last night and she thought something was wrong with her charger," another user wrote. "She has an S8 and I have the S8+ so I put her phone on my charger and no lights come on or anything. Apparently she inadvertently allowed her S8 to go to 0% charge and now it won't take charge."

Samsung spent the better part of 2018 creating buzz for the Note 8, especially in the wake of the Galaxy Note 7 battery farrago. Samsung eventually killed the Note 7 and removed the product from shelves. It even went as far as releasing software that would keep the remaining phones from overcharging.

In a statement to IBTimes UK, Samsung said it "takes any device report seriously" but could not comment in detail. "While we received a very limited number of reports which could be associated with the power management circuit, we are unable to comment further until we obtain more specific information from the phone."

Samsung said any UK residents experiencing the issue should contact the company directly at 0330 726 7864 for more support.