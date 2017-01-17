The Gambia has always been a popular tourist destination for Britons. Every year, holidaymakers flock to the golden beaches of what's known as the 'smiling coastline of Africa'.

But this year may see a sudden drop in numbers. The country has been in political turmoil since the surprise election loss of President Yahya Jammeh to Adama Barrow in December last year. Gambia's authoritarian president of 22 years has refused to accept defeat and said that he intends to contest the election result in the Supreme Court. Six ministers from Jammeh's cabinet have resigned and Barrow has fled to Senegal. The inauguration is meant to take place on Thursday (19 January 2017).

British tourists may wish to think twice about visiting the country in the next few months. President Jammeh's case would not be heard before May and might even be postponed until November.

But tour operators say there is no need for panic and that the political impasse should not deter tourists from visiting the region. David Williams who works for holiday company The Gambia Experience said: "We would reassure customers that daily life in the Gambia proceeds as normal and that all flights are operating as usual."

Thomas Cooke operates eight flights a week to the country. A spokesperson for the travel company said that there are reserve planes on the ground in case the situation should escalate. "We currently have 958 package customers on holiday in the Gambia and our monitoring the events there closely. We have the flexibility to respond swiftly for our customers should we need to."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office encouraged British tourists in the Gambia to remain vigilant and regularly check travel advice: "There remains the possibility that tensions may increase in the build up to the inauguration on 19 January. This may include the short notice closure of Banjul International Airport."

She added: "President Jammeh needs to respect the will of the Gambian people and step aside to allow the inauguration to take place on 19 January 2017."