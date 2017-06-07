Game Of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played on-screen lovers on the hit HBO show as well, just took their relationship to the next level. Having moved in together after years of on and off dating, the pair now look forward to serious questions like marriage.

Harington chose to play coy when quizzed by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman about his wedding plans, although he did fuel hopes for something more serious in the future.

"I've moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I'm very happy" the English actor, known for playing the beloved role of Jon Snow on Game Of Thrones announced to chat show host James Corden.

Harington, who was previously living with his best friend, went on to describe the experiences of moving in with Leslie.

"It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house," he said. "I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'"

"I went to the shops and I came back and said, 'What did you decide?' and she looked up and said, 'We're moving the kitchen downstairs,'" the actor narrated to a hysteric audience.

However, Harington might not have expected the follow-up question about his private life from the other guest of the night, Kidman. Putting the GOT star in a tight spot, the actress asked if he plans to get married to Leslie any time soon.

Finding Harington at a loss for words, Kidman shared some pearls of wisdom saying that he should get engaged now that the couple are living together.

"I'm being put on the spot by Nicole Kidman," the Pompeii actor quipped before hinting at his future plans saying, "Step by step, step by step."

Harington and Leslie starred as Jon and Ygritte on the popular HBO fantasy series. Although their on-screen romance had a tragic end, in real life the two have been going strong since January 2016.