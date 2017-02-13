The Winds Of Winterfell – Game Of Thrones season 6 finale episode – dropped a major hint about Jon Snow's true parents. When Bran's vision showed a flashback of Ned Stark's sister Lyanna giving birth to a baby boy, fans were implicitly informed that Jon is indeed a Stark, but his father was a Targaryen.

HBO later released an infographic revealing that Ned's bastard son is actually the child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Although fans could predict the Game Of Thrones season 7 plot following this revelation, Jon is still unaware of his true parents.

According to a Game Of Thrones fan theory shared on Reddit, Jon might soon discover the truth about his Targaryen lineage in the upcoming season.

Apparently, the Stark King will come across a tomb built for him underneath Winterfell – against the tradition of only trueborn Starks' crypts – where he will find the truth about Rhaegar Targaryen.

The theory shared by Redditor jamieandclaire teases that Jon, the Lord of Winterfell, will go down into the crypts to visit his father's grave and on finding it empty will venture "down to the lower levels of the crypt in the growing darkness".

"His finds his way is blocked by rocks and rubble from the collapse. He considers going back, but something catches his eye beyond the obstruction. He begins pulling at stones, and sees another tomb, prepared and empty," the GOT theory hints with excerpts from the book. "Clambering over the debris, he walks to the tomb and holds out the torch in the darkness, wiping away the dust from the slab."

Jon realises the identity of his real Targaryen father on this slab, which has been prepared for him following Stark tradition. As per the Redditor, Ned hid the secret of Jon's real parents in his future grave to protect him from the constant threats of deaths.

"As long as Jon is living, him being a Targaryen puts his life in danger," read the theory.

Whether or not the theory comes to fruition is uncertain, but there seems to be some reasoning behind it. George RR Martin's books reportedly mentioned Jon's nightmares.

"And then I find myself in front of the door to the crypts. It's black inside, and I can see the steps spiraling down. Somehow I know I have to go down there, but I don't want to. I'm afraid of what might be waiting for me," the Northern King says in A Game Of Thrones.

So how do you think will Jon Snow find out about his Targaryen lineage? Let us know in our comments section below.