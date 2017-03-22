Kit Harington has opened up about Jon Snow's fate in Game Of Thrones season 7. The sixth season featured major events in the Northern king's life including his resurrection. But the English actor teased that there are "big changes" ahead for his character.

"I sort of know where he is now. Next season will be next season, he might go through a big change, I don't know," he told Movie Fone. The 30-year-old actor has been playing the character for six seasons and has completed filming for the seventh.

As the HBO fantasy series will come to an end with season 8, Harington admitted that is too emotional for him to think about the end of Jon Snow's tale and said: "He's dear to me. I've lived with him for so long. I think I've come to a place of feeling quite emotional about him, actually, knowing that I'm not going to get to go back to him after next year."

Filming for the upcoming season has concluded, but the actor claimed that the cast is still in the "dark" about the plot of the series finale. He explained, "It's just amazing, in some ways, having no book to go on, because the scripts come through and you're completely in the dark about what they're going to do. Believe me, I just finished Season Seven, and I am already counting down the days until I get the Season Eight scripts."

As of now, Daenerys Targaryen is sailing towards Westeros and the King of the North is worried about the deathly outcome, if the White Walkers cross the Wall. It is believed that the duo will meet sometime in season 7 and will forge an alliance to defeat the Night's King and his army of the undead.

However, Harington revealed that he had no idea how the fantasy tale will end. "Everyone's been wondering how it's going to end, and what's going to happen right from the get-go, and theorising about it. It's really exciting to me not knowing, genuinely having no idea where it's going to end, what they've got in their heads, and being the first to find out," he said.

The seventh season of HBO's fantasy series will premiere on 16 July 2017.