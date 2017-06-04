Battle lines drawn, armies assembled and the preparation for the Great War has begun in full swing in Westeros. With just about a month left before the premiere of Game Of Thrones season 7, some major spoilers have surfaced teasing a mysterious dragon scene and Jon Snow's strategy to combat the White Walkers.

The last time we saw the kings and queens of the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister had gained control of the Iron throne, Jon was busy gathering troops in the North while his aunt Daenerys Targaryen was marching in full force with her unsullied warriors.

Amid this chaos, however, the looming threat continues to be the incoming army of White Walkers; and the only person who truly understands the warning sign is the King in the North.

A visit to the Game Of Thrones set revealed a few dramatic scenes from episode 1 and 2 of season 7; and one of them involves Jon and Sansa Stark in Winterfell's banquet hall.

According to The Toronto Sun, the Stark scions along with Brienne of Tarth, Ser Davos, Tormund Giantsbane and Lady Lyanna Mormont will be strategising on weapons made of Dargonglass to fight the invading army of white walkers.

"Dragonglass kills White Walkers, and it's now more valuable than gold," Jon announces urging his northern leaders to start mining for the volcanic glass to forge more weapons. Now, Dragonstone island – where the Khaleesi has taken refuge in Westeros – is said to have huge reserves of dragonglass.

Could this mean Jon and Daenerys are going to be allies in the future? The best bet is to wait for the GOT season 7 premiere this July, but in the meantime here are more spoilers regarding a dragon scene.

A mysterious scene in season 7 seems to involve several dragon heads. But, instead of using VFX to create the fantastic creatures, a team of workers is said to have sculpted at least 40 dragon skulls of various sizes. Although, information on the exact scene was not revealed, the dragon heads were reported to be a part of some action scene.

The set visit also teased a spoiler from the second episode of season 7 involving several characters – Queen Daenerys, Tyrion Lannister, Theon and Yara Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand, Missandei and Lady Olenna Tyrell.

The Targaryen loyalists were assembled at Dragonstone to discuss the best way to retrieve King's Landing back from Cersei's rule.

Game Of Thrones returns with season 7 on Sunday, 16 July at 9pm EST on HBO.