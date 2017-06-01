A new poster from Game of Thrones season 7 may have leaked a major spoiler regarding a plot-defining death. HBO has recently released a Stark sibling reunion picture featuring, Jon Snow, Arya, Sansa and Bran Stark.

Though the image, which was featured on Entertainment Weekly's cover page, looks clean and spoiler free at a first glance, but fans think the picture hints at one of the most-hated character's death. Arya can be seen with a dangerous accessory complimenting her new attire.

Warning: Spoiler ahead

The trained assassin has a dagger clipped to her belt which fans speculate belongs to Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) aka Little Finger. A Reddit fan theory suggests that the Littlefinger lost the dagger to Robert Baratheon. However, the weapon returned to its owner after a long journey and he was having the dagger when he reached Vale along with Sansa.

In the sixth season, Arya completed her stint at the House of Black and White as a faceless assassin and embarked on a journey to return home and avenge the death of her family. And according to the Redditor's theory, since she now appears as the owner of the weapon, it is possible that she used her skills to steal it from the cunning Lord or killed him.

According to the show's actors and creators, the show will move fast as it is heading towards the end. Hence it won't be surprising if Lord Baelish loses his battle. Aidan Gillen, who plays LittleFinger in the show, told United Press International that whatever happens in the show will be "bittersweet". "It's been such a long run that it will be bittersweet when it happens, for sure, I would say. But, at the same time, it's not good to over-reach and it's not good to milk something. You can't flog a dead horse. Well, you can flog a dead horse, but you shouldn't."

Game Of Thrones season 7 returns on 16 July on HBO.