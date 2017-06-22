#WinterIsHere. HBO has released the second trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 and it has set the fans' hearts racing. The two-minute long trailer was released on 21 June, honouring the first day of summer.

The action-packed footage with the soul-wrenching Light of the Seven music (which was played during the season six finale killing almost all of Cersei Lannister's enemies) has literally blown GOT fans' minds. The centre of attraction of the trailer is the dialogue delivered by Sansa Stark where she says, "When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

In the trailer, Jon Snow can be seen fighting a herd of wights along with the fellowship consisting of Dondarrion and Tormund later he takes on a mighty white walker alone. The scene has led many speculate that the King of the North is the 'lone wolf' who might die a heroic death while battling the Night's King as his other siblings (pack), Sansa, Bran, and Arya will survive.

However, a Reddit user has found a unique fan theory according to which the Starks will actually reunite to become a strong pack of wolfs in order to fight their enemies including the While Walkers. According to the fans, Sansa was only repeating her father Ned Stark's life lesson he gave to the Stark sisters in the book written by George R. R. Martin.

"Let me tell you something about wolves, child. When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths. So if you must hate, Arya, hate those who would truly do us harm. Septa Mordane is a good woman, and Sansa... Sansa is your sister. You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you... and I need both of you, gods help me." Eddard Stark told his daughters Arya and Sansa, to tame down their sibling rivalry.

In the Reddit post, many fans have commented that Sansa is only remembering her father's lesson and may not join hands with Little Finger and in fact will join hands with her siblings Jon, Arya, and Bran to defeat all the threats looming over Winterfell.

The theory makes sense, as in the trailer Jon was never pictured on his throne, rather he was seen trying to find more allies to fight the threat looming deep in the North. "For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive. Because the enemy is real, it's always been real," Jon's voice can be heard in the background and it is assumed that he was making a strong case before the Mother of the Dragons – Daenerys, to fight his cause.

Kit Harington's character was later seen fighting a ferocious battle with the undeads and one of the white walkers. The final scene shows Jon, who is half Stark and half Targaryen, killing a Dwight in an icy battle field surrounded by fire.

Bran is set to play a major role in the battle against the White Walkers as the trailer reveals, the gate of the Castle Black opens for him. The only living son of Ned Stark was later seen sitting on a swanky wheelchair near the godswood of Winterfell. It's easy to assume that he has reach home safely but no one knows how his time travel and wraging ability will cost his family and the realm.

At one point, the Night's King sees the wraged ravens flying over his army and scene cuts to Bran in his subconscious state. Bran is already marked by the king of the deads in previous season and if he gets to touch him in the current season, then probably he will be able to break the magic spell on the Wall and attack the people.

Game Of Thrones season 7 will premiere on 16 July on HBO.