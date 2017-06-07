A behind-the-scene video from Game Of Thrones season 7 has sparked rumours of a major reunion. Ned Stark's family was separated from each other, thanks to Cersei Lannister's evil plans and by a series of unfortunate events. But, it now looks like Stark sisters might reunite in the upcoming season.

A short segment in the video, featuring the costume department of HBO's epic fantasy saga, hints at the much-awaited reunion. In the video, costume designer Michele Clapton talks about her inspiration in creating the costumes for GoT characters.

As the designer talks about how much she enjoyed dressing the ladies- Arya, Sansa, and Daenerys Targaryen, the video shows snippets of the characters. A Reddit user speculates the Stark sisters Sansa and Arya might reunite in the show as the clip shows a woman from the production holding the youngest Stark daughter's prized sword (gifted to her by Jon Snow) behind Sophie Turner's character. In another clip, Maisie Williams' character can be seen riding on a horse while holding the sword named Needle.

Arya, who is now a trained faceless assassin, was last seen at The Twins avenging her mother and brother's brutal death by killing Walder Frey and his sons.

The latest trailer reveals that she has embarked on another journey back home towards the North. Fan theories apart, the recently release images, from the seventh season of Game Of Thrones in Entertainment Weekly, hint at Ned Stark's children reuniting in the upcoming season.

The sixth season of the fantasy series saw the departure of several lead characters, leaving only a few to take the story forward till the end. Apart from the King of the North, Mother of the Dragons and Cersei- Arya and Sansa are set to play important roles. "Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie," showrunner Daniel Weiss told EW.

It remains to be seen how the reunion of Stark sisters will affect the tale of Westeros. Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere on 16 July on HBO.