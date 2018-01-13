Nothing disappointed Game of Thrones fans more than the announcement made by HBO that the show will premiere in 2019. Given there are another 12 months to go for the series to return on television, here are some updates by actress Maisie Williams that might cheer fans up.

In a recent interview, the English actress said that the ending of the series finale will surprise fans as it won't end the way everyone expects it to be. "The ending is gonna surprise people, but it's just different to what you think it's gonna be," she told The Times UK.

The seventh season of GoT ended on major reveals, great family reunions and a surprising breakup. But all the loose ends of the story are expected to be tied together with season 8. In the previous season, Queen Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow consummated their attraction as they both remain ignorant about their relationship.

The King of the North is not only Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son of Lyanna Stark and Aerys Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne but also Dany's nephew. On a happier note, from the fans' point of view, the Stark siblings, Arya, Sansa and Bran are reunited at Winterfell and are now stronger than ever as they stand united to fight all the evil.

Meanwhile, in King's Landing, twins Cersei and Jaime Lannister are no more a team as the latter finally allows his conscience to leave the evil queen and move towards the North in order to fight against the White Walkers along with Jon Snow.

Deep in the icy North, the White Walkers have gained immense power after the Night's King hunted one of Dany's dragons. The mystic king of the undead resurrected Viserion and even made it spew blue flames to destroy The Wall. He and his army are now moving towards the South in order to attack humans.

Soon after the ending, plenty of fan theories started emerging on the internet. Many assumed Jon Snow will finally rule the Seven Kingdom as he is the only prince with the blood of both fire and ice. Others thought the mother of dragons' will not let her relationship with Jon come in between her and the Iron Throne. Some believe Cersei will form an alliance with the Night's King in order to remain the King.

But these are all fan theories and the truth will only be revealed after HBO returns with GoT season 8. William's latest hint appears to suggest that show creators David Benioff and DB Weiss are not letting the final season be a predictable one.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon in the show, has meanwhile teased that the final episode can last a whopping 90 minutes. "We know we have six episodes - we are not sure whether they will run for 70 minutes or even 90 minutes. There is so much work still to do. We haven't put together a full episode yet as there is more filming. The length will be a network decision. But we are busy," the actor explained to Entertainment Weekly.