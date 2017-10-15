Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and DNCE star Joe Jonas are tying the knot. The couple announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts on Sunday (15 October).

The 28-year-old singer wrote, "She said yes," along with a photo of the two holding hands, as she wore a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. Turner, 21, shared the same image, captioning it: "I said yes."

Jonas and Turner have been dating since November 2016, People reported.

The actress, who stars as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series, opened up about her relationship with the singer in July to Marie Claire. Turner said she was "very happy" in her relationship with Jonas, though she noted the difficulties of being in a public relationship.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she said. "It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news—how boring!"

The news of the pair's engagement, however, is anything but boring.

Jonas's younger brother, singer Nick Jonas, offered the newly engaged couple his well wishes on Twitter. "Congratulations to my brother...and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much," he wrote.

The pop singer's father also offered his congratulations, EW reported. "We are so thrilled that @sophiet said yes to our son @joejonas. Welcome to our family!" he wrote on Instagram.

No word if the pair's wedding will interrupt filming on Game of Thrones like the wedding of her costar Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. Harington announced his engagement to Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie on 28 September.