Alt-right critic Brianna Wu reportedly intends to run for Congress in 2018, spurred on by Donald Trump's "terrifying" victory in the presidential election.

The games developer has been a vocal critic of sexism in the gaming industry, and has suffered online harassment and death threats after Gamergate - an online discussion movement around misogyny, sexism, and journalistic ethics.

Wu shared a photo on Facebook, with the caption "it begins" that showed the White House with the slogan: "She fought the alt-right and won, now she's fighting for all of us. Fearless leadership for 2018."

In an interview with Venture Beat, Wu said: "The reason I decided to run is simple: [President-elect Donald] Trump is terrifyingly now in the White House. I can't sit by making pleasant video game distractions for the next four years while the constitution is under assault.

Hillary [Clinton] ran a brave marathon, and now it's time for women of my generation to pick up that baton and commit to public service."

Wu added her main agenda would be economic, and said she hoped to be a part of the technology sub-committee, although she has not officially announced her intention to run as yet, and said she would add "legal experts on cyber-bullying and revenge porn to my advising team soon".

She added: "We want leaders that will fight for us, and all too often the Democrats don't stand up to the fringe extreme of the Republican Party. I've been called a lot of names over my career, but I've never been told I'm scared of a fight.

"We don't need more catered women in tech lunches, we don't need speeches – we need structural bias against us to stop. And I think women in tech serving in the legislative branch is the next step forward."