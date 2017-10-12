Police are trying to track down four men in connection with a vicious assault that left a man with permanent damage to his eye.

Officials at the Metropolitan Police have released CCTV images of three of the men following the incident on 1 April.

Callum Wade, 22, originally from Maidenhead, was walking at around 3am with two friends in Charterhouse Street when the unprovoked attack took place.

He was punched and kicked to the ground close to the Fabric nightclub by four males and sustaining several injuries.

One of his friends was also injured in the assault but not seriously.

Callum was left with several facial fractures and permanent damage to his retina.

Following the attack, Callum sought help from staff at nearby Fabric nightclub. They provided first aid and called a taxi, which then took him to hospital.

CCTV has given images of three of the four involved in the attack. The police are npw searching for these men.

Detective Constable Mark Pinder of the Central North Command Unit is leading the investigation. He said: "This was a violent assault which appears to have been launched with no provocation and has left Callum with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

"The level of violence used was shocking and those who carried it out need to be traced before they commit a similar offence. I am appealing to anyone who recognises these men to contact police and help bring these violent thugs to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pinder at the Central North Command Unit on 0208 345 0119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.