Gang-rape was "like throwing a piece of meat to a pack of wolves", said an accused in Facebook messages while boasting about the crime, a district court in Sydney heard on Friday (27 October).

Tristan Carlyle-Watson, 27, and his friends were found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl during a male-only party in 2015 in St Clair. The teenage victim suffers from a mild intellectual disability and her verbal skills are of an eight-and-a-half-year-old, the court was told.

Carlyle-Watson also boasted in those messages that he left the girl naked in a park after the sex attack, which was shot on a GoPro camera. Police reportedly recovered the 17-minute-long GoPro video of the gang-rape while investigating another offence, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Crown Prosecutor Sharon Harris told the court during the sentence hearing that the series of Facebook messages were shared between the Carlyle-Watson and the host of the male-only house party where the rape took place.

In August, Carlyle-Watson was found guilty of one count of aggravated sexual assault in company, while other offenders in the case, Andrew Waters, 25, and Kurt Stevenson, 26, were each found guilty of multiple counts.

However, Carlyle-Watson's lawyer, Paul Glissan, claimed in court on Friday that the victim could be heard giving her consent in the video. Words coming from the victim's mouth as heard in the video "could be interpreted as words of consent", Glissan argued.

The victim, meanwhile, has no memory of the assault.

Waters, also present in the court on Friday, too claimed that the incident would have never happened "if I thought at any stage it wasn't consenting".