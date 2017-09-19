Garbine Muguruza intends to have a long career in tennis. While the Spaniard crashed out in the last 16 of the US Open in August, other results meant she became world number one for the first time in her career following the event.

Having won Wimbledon in July by beating Venus Williams in the final at SW19, Muguruza has had quite the year and is only 23 years of age.

Ahead of her first event as the top female player in tennis in the Japan Open, Muguruza spoke about the burden of remaining the best.

"This is the issue. I slept peacefully when I achieved it [world number one], but at the same time I am aware of the burden I am shouldering," Muguruza told EFE, as quoted on Business Standard. "On one hand, what an achievement! But there is still a lot of work to do and it will be difficult."

"I reached it at a young age, staying there is a lot to play for, and this motivates me to try to improve and to keep what I accomplished."

Despite having many years left at the top, Muguruza has outlined her goal of playing for a long time, similar to Roger Federer and the Williams sisters.

Federer first became world number one in 2004 and 13 years on at the age of 36, is still in contention for the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Williams sisters are also going strong with Serena, 35, having won the Australian Open earlier this year before taking a break due to her pregnancy while Venus, 37, has reached two Grand Slam finals this year.

"I see myself playing for a long time," Muguruza added. "I do not know what the future will bring, but I want to keep playing tennis."

With Serena giving birth to her daughter Olympia earlier this month, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is now expected to return to action and Muguruza believes she will be as dangerous as ever.

"I think she will return to competition and she will be as dangerous as she has always been," the Caracas native explained. "It is incredible that after being a mother and the best [player in the world], she still has the will and the hunger to return to competition."

Muguruza takes on Monica Puig in her opening match in the Japan Open on Wednesday (20 September).