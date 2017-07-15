Garbine Muguruza is celebrating her maiden Wimbledon triumph after beating Venus Williams in Saturday's (15 July) rather anti-climatic ladies' singles final at SW19.

Last year's French Open champion, defeated by Serena Williams in her only previous final appearance in 2015, took full advantage of a complete second-set collapse to claim the second Grand Slam title of her career with a 7-5, 6-0 victory on Centre Court.

"I had the hardest match against Venus, she is such an incredible player, I grew up watching her play...I feel incredible to play her here," Muguruza said after being presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish.

"I always dream to be here so I was composed I guess. The first set was very tough, we both had chances.

"I want to thank my team that is here. This is not only me, it's all the teamwork. So, finally. Two years ago I lost in the final to Serena and she told me one day I would win, so here I am."

Muguruza managed to fend off the first break opportunity of the match thanks to an unforced error and an ace to level a tense opening set at 3-3. She then applied serious pressure to the Williams serve amid a series of uncharacteristic double faults, but eventually let her opponent off the hook.

After managing to save two set points with a couple of forehand winners, Muguruza engineered a remarkably quick shift in momentum and crucially brought up two break chances at 5-5. She gratefully accepted the second on a long Williams shot and a backhand into the net allowed her to successfully serve out the first set.

Muguruza took firm control of proceedings by kicking off the second set with an immediate break. Williams had initially started brightly to lead that particular service game 30-0, but was quickly taken to deuce. She managed to save one break point, but cheaply conceded the next with another double fault.

Williams, seeking at 37 to become the oldest female Grand Slam winner of the Open Era with a sixth Wimbledon title and a first since 2008, was notably struggling at this stage and appeared powerless to halt the more sprightly Muguruza's significant momentum. She netted a backhand to allow the 23-year-old to produce another hold and a wide volley led to her giving up a pivotal double break.

The second set turned into an absolute rout lasting just 23 minutes, with Muguruza holding again before a nice backhand winner saw her claim three more break points to lead 5-0. She was pushed to 40-30 in the final game of the match, but sealed the title and sank to her knees in jubilation after Williams went long once again.

"Congratulations Garbine. I know how hard you work - I'm sure this means so much to you and your family," Williams told BBC Sport afterwards. "Thanks to my team who have been here day in and day out. I miss Serena. I tried my best to do the things you do - but I think there will be other opportunities."