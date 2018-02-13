Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and is not looking to leave the Spanish capital club, according to the forward's agent, Jonathan Barnett.

The Welsh international joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. Even before his switch to Spain, the 28-year-old was a transfer target for the north London club's league rivals Manchester United.

United have continued to be linked with a move for Bale and reports even suggested the former Spurs star was a transfer target for Jose Mourinho last summer. IBTimes UK revealed in July 2017 the player is not looking for a move away from Real, to whom he is contracted until 2022.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Bale still remains a transfer target for United for the upcoming transfer window. However, Barnett has put all the speculations to bed after confirming his client is happy with his current employers.

Bale's agent also stressed the forward is worth at least €222m (£196.7m, $274m), a world-record fee that PSG paid Barcelona to sign Neymar last July.

"He's worth at least the €222m paid for Neymar. Gareth is very happy with Real Madrid. He loves Madrid. Gareth doesn't need Cristiano Ronaldo to leave. Bale is already a star at Real Madrid," Barnett told Tuttosport, as quoted by Marca.

Barnett further went on to reveal that his client came close to joining an Italian club when he was at Tottenham. However, he decided against revealing the name of the club and admitted the north London side rejected the approach from the Serie A outfit.

He also ruled out the possibility of a future switch to Italy after suggesting that no Italian club could afford to buy Bale.

"He's happy in Madrid, everything can change fast in football, you never know, but I honestly believe that no Italian club can buy Bale," Bale's agent explained.

He also hailed the "excellent relationship" he shares with Florentino Perez. "I remember the pen Florentino Perez gave me. I always carry it with me me, but what counts most is the excellent relationship that we have developed," Barnett added of the Real Madrid club president.