Gary Oldman's former wife has said the British actor "should take responsibility for his actions" as she accused him of ruining her life.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Donya Fiorentino said 59-year-old Oldman is a great actor but not a great husband. The former model said she was speaking out against her former husband because she wanted the world and her children to know the reality about the man who supports the Times Up moment, which was founded by Hollywood celebrities after the Harvey Weinstein effect.

"He stole my children and ruined my life," the 50-year-old told the publication. "The truth needs to be told. I would like Gary to stand up and take responsibility for his actions. Will he? Who knows? He has always denied everything."

"Our marriage was a giant car crash in which demented things happened. I lost my self-esteem, I was broken," she added. "I've been empowered by hearing other women speak up. When a woman gets her voice back, she gets her power back."

Fiorentino said she was speaking out not to hurt Gary and added she had nothing else that he could take away from her.

"In fact, I wish him well. He's a brilliant actor and he fully deserves his Oscar. But when you are nominated for an Academy Award you have to be held to a higher standard," she was quoted as saying.

The ex-model said their marriage collapsed because of their combined addictions. She said they used to fight almost all the time after she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis while she was pregnant for the second time. Fiorentino also added that the fights some time turned physical.

"He would say I married him because he was rich and famous – but I married him for love," she said.

Fiorentino further added that she "would rather get eaten by a great white shark than go through that marriage again."

The British actor and the former model were married between 1997 to 2001. They share two children - Gulliver, 20, and Charlie, 18.