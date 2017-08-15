A man has been jailed for seven years after he infected two former lovers with HIV while purposely not telling them he had contracted the virus.

Antonio Reyes-Minana had infected two men in 2008 and 2012 after he contracted the disease himself aged 17.

The 25-year-old, from Nottingham, had denied two counts of grievous bodily harm at Nottingham crown court but was convicted by a jury last week of deliberately infecting his two former partners.

The victims, it was stated, bore no malice for Reyes-Minana after they discovered they had the virus when they undertook routine screening in 2012. Reyes-Minana was charged in 2015.

On Tuesday (15 August) the defendant was jailed after a court heard that he had unprotected sex with the two men out of "anger" at his own diagnosis.

"That anger to some extent blinded you to what would happen in two subsequent relationships, which were of real significance to the other people involved and of real significance to you," said Judge Stuart Rafferty QC according to the Nottingham Post.

"These were not one-night stands and involved you knowingly and recklessly exposing them to the risk of HIV. Just as you contracted it, so did they.

"There are no winners, you don't win, they don't win. Nobody wins."

It was stated during the trial that Reyes-Minana had informed his latest partner about his infection but had not told the two victims, who gave evidence during the trial.

Tests had revealed that Reyes-Minana, and his two victims, had the same strain of the disease and that transmission was likely to have happened during their relationships.

"They could have taken better protection or they could simply have said 'no.' That is why what you did was criminal. You broke their trust and stole their right to choose," Rafferty said.

For the crown, Simon Ash, said both men had been deeply affected by the news that they had contracted the killer disease with one of them turning to "alcohol and contemplated suicide."

DS Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire police, said after the sentencing: "It has taken a long time to bring the case to court and we are pleased with the result today.

"The victims now have to live with a terminal illness. They gave evidence during the trial as Reyes-Minana had maintained his innocence but can at least find some comfort in knowing that their offender now has to take responsibility for what he's done."

Reyes-Minana was jailed for seven years, and told he must serve at least half of his sentence behind bars and half on licence.