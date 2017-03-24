Samsung has finally added LTE capability to the Gear S3 classic smartwatch. With LTE connectivity users can now call, navigate, pay and do more without needing their phone.

The regular version of S3 classic alongside the S3 frontier was originally unveiled at the last IFA trade show in Berlin in August 2016.

The LTE Gear S3 classic will be available for purchase via major US carrier networks such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, although they are yet to reveal the pricing and release details.

In terms of hardware and software functionality, the LTE S3 classic has all the same features as the standard version of the S3 classic. It is water and dust resistant with a IP68 rating, which means the device can be submersed in up to five feet of water for up to half an hour.

Like the other models, the S3 classic LTE is compatible with Android phones running version 4.4 or later and iPhone 5, 5S, 5C, 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus and iPhone SE; basically the iPhone models running iOS 9 or later.

Samsung promises to enhance the smartwatch experience of users with the LTE capability in the S3 classic. Users can receive and respond to the calls, texts and alerts from the apps. Besides, the built-in GPS functionality allows user to track their daily activities, whereas other sensors such as barometer and speedometer lets then to track everything, from distance travelled to weather.

Whether to answer or reject calls, read texts or access apps, everything can be done by just turning the bezel of the smartwatch. Additionally, users can create short reminders and to-do lists to manage their schedules with the Reminder application.

Alanna Cotton, vice president of marketing at Samsung electronics America in a statement released on 23 March said, "The new Gear S3 classic LTE raises the bar for connected smartwatch design. Adding LTE connectivity to the Gear S3 classic gives users the ability to stay connected on the go, even when they leave their phone behind."