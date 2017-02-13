Music power couple Beyonce and Jay Z may have teased the gender of their unborn twins. The pair have collaborated together once again on DJ Khaled's new single Shining and family is top of their agenda.

Hours after Beyonce performed and bared her baby bump at the Grammys 2017, DJ Khaled debuted his new single via Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal. Sharing his anticipation at becoming a father again, Jay Z, 47, raps: "One ain't enough, I need two."

Perhaps hinting at the gender of the twins, the rapper continued: "Ran to the dealer, bought twin Mercedes'/ The European trucks for the twin babies/ Don't let me have a son, I'm a fool/ Send him to school in all my jewels/ I want a boy and girl I fight for truth/ Whatever God give me, I'm cool."

The Big Pimpin' hitmaker also boasted of his 21 Grammy Award wins and achieving 12 platinum-certified albums, while his pop star wife was also in a boastful mood. Beyonce sings: "Came in '97, winning 20 years boy/ All of this good, I don't feel bad for it/ When you see me smile, you can't be mad at it."

DJ Khaled is also feeling broody as the single cover bears a photo of his three-month-old son Asahd, sitting under a beam of light and wearing a black suit and bow tie. Jay Z and DJ Khaled most recently worked together on I Got The Keys, which appeared on the producer's 2016 album Major Key. The hip hop icon's last collaboration with Beyonce was back in 2014 on Part II (On The Run).

Beyonce, 35, stole the show at the Grammys with her artistic performance of Love Drought and Sandcastles, songs from her album of the year-nominated album Lemonade.

Joined at one point by her mother Tina Lawson and five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce delivered poetry while embracing her bump, writing: "The deep velvet of your mother and her mother and her mother, you look nothing like your mother everything like your mother, you desperately want to look like her... your mother is a woman, and women like her cannot be contained."

It was the Formation singer's first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy earlier in February.

Listen to DJ Khaled, Beyonce and Jay Z's new single Shining: