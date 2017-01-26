Geneva is the jewel in the crown of the annual motor show calendar. While events at Paris, Detroit, Tokyo and Los Angeles offer no shortage of new metal and carbon fibre to drool over, it is the Swiss show which creates the biggest headlines.

Everyone from Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo to BMW, Ford, Ferrari, McLaren, Tesla, Lamborghini, Mercedes and many more will descend on the Palexpo centre in early March to show off their latest vehicles. IBTimes UK will be on the show floor on press day one to bring you the latest news and hands-on first impressions of the show's biggest launches.

But until then, here is everything you need to know about the 87th Geneva motor show, including dates, venue details and of course what cars we expect to be revealed.

When and where is the 2017 Geneva motor show?

The first two press days for the 2017 show fall on 7 and 8 March, with the show floor then open to the public from 9 to 19 March. The show is held at the Palexpo exhibition centre, which is next door to Geneva airport.

The show is open on weekdays from 10am until 8pm, and between 9am and 7pm on the weekend. Tickets cost 16 Swiss Francs (around £12.70) and are on sale now.

What cars will be at the 2017 Geneva motor show?

Alpine

Renault will use Geneva 2017 to bring its Alpine sports car brand out of long-term hibernation. Teased on YouTube, the new car is expected to be a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports car producing around 250 horsepower and capable of reaching 62mph (100km/h) in 4.2 seconds. It will likely be seen as a more affordable alternative to the Porsche Cayman and Audi TT when it goes on sale later in 2017.

Dendrobium

Developed in Singapore but with technological know-how from the Advanced Engineering department of the Williams Formula One team, the Dendrobium is an all-electric hypercar. The highly aerodynamic body shares more with a race car developed in a wind tunnel than a road car, but a leather interior promises to offer at least a degree of refinement.

Little else is known about the vehicle, other than how its name comes from the opening of its automatic doors, which resembles the Dendrobium flower, an orchid native to Singapore.

Ferrari F12 M

This is a car rumoured to be a facelift of the outgoing F12 Berlinetta, rather than an entirely new car, although heavily disguised prototypes driving around Ferrari's hometown of Maranello mean the game hasn't been given away just yet.

The F12 M is rumoured to use an upgraded version of the Berlinetta's naturally aspirated V12 engine, with power up from the current 730bhp and closer to the 769bhp of the limited-edition F12tdf. The tdf's rear-wheel steering is also likely to feature on the new car, along with the two-screen infotainment system from the GTC4Lusso.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Jaguar has already teased us with an image of the new XF Sportbrake estate, above. The car will share the same aluminium platform as the regular XF and XE, and is likely to be offered with the same range of diesel and petrol engines, too.

As much as we'd love to see Jaguar slot a V8 engine in the front and fix an SVR badge to the back, creating a super-estate to rival Mercedes AMG, evidence of this happening is thin on the ground for now.

Kia Picanto

Fresh from the launch of its Stinger GT super-saloon in Detroit in January, Kia will bring a new Picanto to Geneva. Already revealed in pictures ahead of us seeing it in the metal, the Picanto will be offered in a sporty looking GT-Line trim option. Unfortunately, a full-fat GT hot hatch is unlikely for now.

Lamborghini Huracan Super Performante

Speaking of full-fat, Lamborghini will use Geneva to launch a hardcore version of its Huracan supercar. Expected to be called the Performante (or even Super Performante), the car will be appearing as both a hardtop coupe and convertible Spyder, and will have been on a crash diet. Naturally, performance will be up on the regular Huracan, and so too will the price.

McLaren P14

One of the biggest stories to come from Geneva this year will be the new McLaren, known internally as the P14 and to be a replacement for the 650S. The car will use a new version of the carbon fibre tub shared with the rest of the McLaren range, and it is likely to also inherit the company's 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine.

Power will be up on the 641bhp produced by the 650S and performance is expected to be at least on par with its closest rival, the Ferrari 488 GTB. The 0-60mph sprint will likely be under three seconds and the top speed will be over 200mph. It will cost at least £200,000.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Another hypercar highlight this year will be the Huayra Roadster by Pagani. Despite only launching its first car in 1999, the Italian company has cemented itself as a genuine alternative to Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bugatti. The soft-top Roadster comes five years after the original Huayra and will likely feature the same 6-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine producing 730bhp.

Pagani only produces around 40 cars per year, so Geneva could well be your only chance to see the Roadster (which will be rarer) in the flesh. The car's price tag will sit comfortably above the regular Huayra's £670,000.

Porsche 911 GT3 (facelift with new manual option)

Small cosmetic changes to the lights and bumpers will be immediately ignored by many, as the big news here is the addition of a six-speed manual gearbox. Porsche dropped the stick-shift option from its 911 GT3 in 2011, but after it saw huge interest in the manual 911 R in 2016, the manual 'box will make a return.

Range Rover Coupe

A left-field entry the Range Rover Coupe is said to share its platform with the Jaguar F-Pace, and will fit between the small Evoque and mid-size Range Rover Sport. A whole host of drivetrain options are being rumoured, from the usual line of petrol and diesel engines, to the supercharger 5-litre V8 of Land Rover's flagships and even the all-electric system of the 2018 I-Pace.

Techrules GT96

Shown as a concept in Geneva last year, 2017 will see a production-ready version of the Techrules GT96 revealed. The Chinese hypercar is powered by a turbine-electric motor, where the battery's range is extended using energy generated by an onboard turbine. The car is likely to feature a carbon fibre chassis and by powered by six electric motors, producing around 1,000bhp. Techrules claimed in 2016 its car could hit 60mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a LaFerrari-matching 217mph.

But the biggest claim is the car's range. Techrules claims the GT96 can run for a total of 1,200 miles on electric power and aviation kerosene driving the turbine, and for 93 miles on electricity alone.