Just months after Apple moved all its employees into the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, reports are coming out of a strange issue.

Despite the building being packed with engineering geniuses responsible for giving us the iPhone, iPad and Mac, common sense may be lacking. According to Bloomberg, employees are so focused on their iPhones or iPads that they are running straight into glass walls.

Some employees - out of the 13,000 who work there - have been putting post-it notes up on the glass to stop people from walking into it. But the method was a short-term fix as the notes were removed by cleaners since they distracted from the building's design. Apple have not commented on the reports.

The new campus was the brain-child of founder and former chief executive Steve Jobs, who died in 2011. It was designed by Norman Foster, a famous architect who took instructions from Jobs.

The inside even has glass "pod" officers to maintain the open theme. Jobs believed the building looked "a little like a spaceship landed."

The design of the new building incorporates clear glass borders in a "statement of openness, of free movement", according to Wired.

"While it is a technical marvel to make glass at this scale, that's not the achievement," Jony Ive said. "The achievement is to make a building where so many people can connect and collaborate and walk and talk."