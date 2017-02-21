George Clooney is "really excited" to be a father. The Oscar winner, in an interview with French film journalist Laurent Weil on his show Rencontres de Cinema, opened up about expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney.

The 55-year-old actor said, "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure." Clooney also shared how his group of "very supportive" pals reacted to his baby news. The Up In The Air actor recalled, "Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying noises. And the whole table just busted up laughing."

The actor, however, admitted that he and his wife, Amal– who is due to deliver in June– are looking forward to everything that comes with parenting. "We've sort of embraced it all... with arms wide open," he added.

The actor also spoke about becoming a parent for the first time in his 50's and revealed he is inspired by 89-year-old French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who had a child with his second wife, Nathalie Tardivel, when he was 70. "So, I'm feeling a little better about being 56 by the time [they come]," Clooney said.

News about George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twin babies was announced during an episode of the CBS show The Talk on 9 February. Recently, George's mother, Nina Clooney, confirmed couple is expecting a boy and a girl.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Nina revealed, "It will be one of each. Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited." The Gravity actor tied the knot with the Human Rights lawyer in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy in September 2014 after dating for almost a year.